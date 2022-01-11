U.S. health insurers must cover over-the-counter home coronavirus tests starting Saturday, federal officials announced this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that anyone with private health insurance coverage or who is covered by a group health plan and purchased a federally approved over-the-counter COVID-19 diagnostic test “will be able to have those test costs covered by their plan or insurance,” CNN reported.

No doctor’s order, prescription or office visit is required. The tests won’t be subject to copays or deductibles and insurers will be mandated to pay for eight tests per covered person per month, CNN reported.

There will be no limit on the number of tests covered if a doctor or other medical professional orders the test or gives them after an office visit.