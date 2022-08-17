Sending packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) will temporarily cost more this year.

The USPS filed notice on Aug. 10 with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) regarding a temporary rate adjustment similar to past years to help cover extra handling costs and “ensure a successful peak season.”

The planned peak-season pricing, which the Governors (Postal Service) approved on Aug. 9, would affect prices on the following commercial and retail domestic parcels: Priority Mail Express (PME), Priority Mail (PM), First-Class Package Service (FCPS), Parcel Select and USPS Retail Ground.

International products would be unaffected. The increase in rates ranges from .25 cents to $6.50. Pending a decision by the PRC, the temporary rates would go into effect at midnight CT on Oct. 2 and remain in place until midnight CT on Jan. 22, 2023.

This seasonal adjustment will bring prices for the Postal Service’s commercial and retail customers in line with competitive practices,” USPS said in a statement. “No structural changes are planned as part of this limited pricing initiative.”

They added Delivering for America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence, calls for appropriate pricing initiatives.

“The Postal Service has some of the lowest postage rates in the industrialized world and continues to offer great values in shipping,” USPS said.

“These temporary rates will keep USPS competitive while providing the agency with the revenue to cover extra costs in anticipation of peak-season volume.”