The U.S. is averaging more new coronavirus cases each day than ever before.

The country’s seven-day average of new coronavirus cases hit 282,117 on Wednesday — the second straight day a new record was set, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The seven-day average on Tuesday was 254,496, topping the previous high of 251,989 on Jan. 11.

Additionally, the one-day record for total new cases was set Monday with 512,553.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. has reported roughly 53 million coronavirus cases and 821,000 related deaths since the outset of the pandemic, both tops globally, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

So far, about 205.4 million U.S. residents, or 62% of the total population, have been fully vaccinated, with 67.3 million of that group having also gotten a booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.