U.S. to Mandate COVID Vaccinations for All Border Crossers

WI Web StaffNovember 24, 2021
**FILE** (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

President Biden is set to require essential, nonresident travelers coming across U.S. land borders to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Jan. 22.

Targets of the president’s impending order, which largely pertains to non-U.S. nationals, include truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, The Associated Press reported.

Also on Jan. 22, essential travelers entering by ferry will also be required to be vaccinated, a top administration official said.

Officials said American citizens and permanent residents may come into the country regardless of vaccination status but will undergo more stringent testing because of their increased likelihood of spreading the coronavirus, AP reported.

WI Web Staff

