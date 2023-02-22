The University of the District of Columbia’s School of Business and Public Administration has earned accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools and the largest business education network in the world.

School Dean Mohamad Sepehri said the accreditation “solidifies our preeminent status among peer institutions,” a sentiment echoed by UDC President Ronald Mason Jr.

“This accreditation is well-deserved and shows the commitment of Dean Sepehri and the SBPA as they continually pursue excellence,” Mason said. “I am incredibly proud of our team for accomplishing this goal. The impact of this accreditation will benefit our students for years to come.”

AACSB-accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused education. Less than 6% of the business schools throughout the world offering business degrees have obtained AACSB accreditation.

“AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, AACSB executive vice president and global chief accreditation officer. “We congratulate the University of the District of Columbia and School of Business and Public Administration Dean Mohamad Sepehri on earning accreditation and applaud the entire SBPA — including the administration, faculty, staff, and students — for their roles in earning this respected honor.”