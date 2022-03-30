The University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law Clinical Program is recognized as the fifth-best in clinical training, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report Graduate School Rankings.

The program jumped one spot from last year’s rankings and has risen steadily from the 13th spot every year since 2019. UDC Law students are mandated to participate in legal clinics where they work on ongoing cases with clients under the supervision of an attorney professor.

Students attending the day program must participate in a minimum of two clinics while evening students partake in an intensive clinic designed to accommodate their schedules. The overall purpose of the clinical program is to provide students with real-world experiences dealing with legal matters and for District residents to get inexpensive legal advice and representation.

The clinical program encompasses fields such as community development law, youth justice, general practice, housing and consumer law, immigration and human rights, legislation and civil rights, whistleblower protection, criminal and tax law.

Lindsay M. Harris, the school’s associate dean of clinical and experimental programs, said the ranking reflects the school’s commitment to helping the needy.

“Students are drawn to UDC Law because of our dual mission to provide legal services to those in need and to empower those from marginalized communities to join the legal profession,” Harris said in a statement. “I am so proud to be part of that mission and that the excellence of our students, faculty, and staff are recognized through this year’s clinical rankings, reflecting our deep commitment to experimental education.”

Dean Renee Donald Hutchins expressed pride in the work of the law school community.

“I am tremendously proud of the terrific work being done by our clinics to address the justice gap in the country,” Hutchins said. “Our students graduate as better lawyers and unmet legal needs in the District and beyond are addressed through the incredible hard work and high-quality representation being provided by our clinical faculty and student attorneys.”





