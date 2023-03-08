Aiming to uphold its motto of “more than sneakers,” Foot Locker hosted its “UNDENIABLE Conversations” series.

Foot Locker’s DMV event took place in its location in Baltimore’s Mondawmin Mall and featured a one-hour conversation with three successful Black entrepreneurs: Somos Thompson, co-owner of For The Fan; Jonathan White, creator of Cashland Apparel; and Kamirria Wallace, founder of Black & Scholared. Hosted by media personality Chey Parker, the discussion revolved around the themes of hard work, community investment, and support for historically Black colleges.

The panelists built upon their ideas of why their businesses are more than just apparel; they provide opportunities for their communities.

“Collective community. Coming together to build,” said Wallace. “We are much better together than apart; we can collaborate. We don’t need to see each other as competition.”

Each speaker’s outreach approach diverged into different communities.

Black & Scholared maintains the theme of its clothing brand by funding scholarships and tuition reimbursements for HBCU students. White’s Cashland hosts annual Back to School drives in southwest Baltimore and provides clothing for newly released prisoners. Thompson’s For The Fan brand works with independent creatives, giving them the opportunity to work with their resources, alongside further plans for social impact programs for Baltimore and D.C.]