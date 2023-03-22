A fleet of 10 new SUVs outfitted with the latest technology was donated to the Royal Bahamas Police Force on Friday by the United States to aid in the fight against crime in the Bahamas.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told reporters at the Police Headquarters that the vehicles will be utilized in the Operation Ceasefire Department. She explained the new fleet of police SUVs will allow officers to have a more “aggressive” style of policing.

“With these vehicles we’re going to see more of an aggressive style of policing,” Skippings said. “We’re going to be intentional in our approach to criminals. And so, to criminals, I want you to know that we are coming to get you because we are going to ensure that this Bahamas will remain safe for everyone who lives in this country.”

The 10 SUVs are a part of the 20 vehicles donated by the United States in February. Skippings said the additional donated vehicles are expected to be released at a later date.

The SUVs have been equipped with the latest technological communications to assist officers in their saturation patrols and crime-tackling efforts. Each vehicle is estimated to be worth $150,000, Skippings said.