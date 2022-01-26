“Oh, oh, oh, oh … All the shorties in the club (let me see you just back it up) … “

In case you didn’t know, these words serve as the opening by musical group V.I.C. for “In and Out of Sports,” a sports talk show on WOL radio, hosted by “The Coach,” Butch McAdams.

But the Coach, who has hosted the show since 2010, did not begin his career in radio. He started out as a teacher and coach at Maret High School. After making it big as a successful high school basketball coach at the private school in Northwest, he moved to the radio industry.

“I have always liked radio and followed the careers of some of the greats in the business. So, when the opportunity came, I did not hesitate.”

“It was rare because I had no experience with broadcasting or with radio,” said McAdams, a native Washingtonian and graduate of Mackin High School and the University of the District of Columbia.

“WOL had changed to talk radio and they were looking for someone to do sports. [The late] Dallas Gratsky, who had a relationship with Ms. [Cathy] Hughes recommended me,” he said.

Added Mike Jones, who was in the marketing department back at WOL, “When we initially met back in 2009, Coach and I talked about the show from a community standpoint,” said Jones, who is now the Foster Jones Group. “He’s done a fantastic job in that regard, especially telling our story and serving the community.

In and Out of Sports was originally aired on Friday evenings, but eventually moved to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After establishing credibility on the local level, the show grew in stature and expanded to include national sports figures and guests. But McAdams said that despite the growth, the mission never changed.

“It has always been our mission to tell our story. No one can tell it like we can,” he said.

Over time, McAdams began to expand his network of contacts and it resulted into the show attracting guests from around the country.

“It started out as a local show but as time progressed, we were able to broaden our network. We began to get more and more guests nationally,” he said.

In and Out of Sports has had thousands of guests that range from coaches on all levels, athletes, media professionals, politicians, community activists, business people and even medical professionals.

On a recent show, McAdams featured a veteran sportswriter, David Elfin, who is advocating for a former NFL player, Larry Brown to be considered for the NFL Hall of Fame.

He followed up with the nominee himself in the next segment. Brown, who played for the Washington Football team, had an interesting story about how he played and had a highly successful NFL career despite not being able to hear out of his right ear.

But this is what makes In and Out of Sports unique. McAdams followed with a guest who was an audiologist who specialized in that area to explain the challenges of being deaf.

“The knowledge and commitment of The Coach make for information and exposure to the world of athletics that you will only find on his radio shows and podcasts. His is the best and most informative sports show in the business,” said Cathy Hughes, CEO of Radio One.

In an effort to expand the show and its audience, In and Out of Sports recently started a weekly podcast on Monday and Tuesday that features mostly legends and pioneers.

“We try to mix it up as much as possible,” McAdams said. “So, the podcasts allow us to highlight the contributions of some of the greats who have contributed to sports.”

A stalwart in the District, McAdams remains in high demand as master of ceremonies for sports award banquet program.

“We like to say that we are on the pulse of the DMV. You can’t be that if you remain in the studio and not get out in the community,” he said.