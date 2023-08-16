Earlier this year, the Deputy Mayor for Education’s Out-of-School Time (OST) Grants and Youth Outcomes hosted “Summer in the City,” a four-hour event at Eliot-Hine Middle School in Northeast where parents and families directly engaged providers of summer programs, summer jobs, and other enrichment activities.

On Sept. 9, youth and families will have yet another opportunity to learn about a bevy of enrichment activities during “Afterschool in the City!” at Turkey Thicket Recreation Center in Northeast.

For Afterschool in the City!, more than 45 community organizations and government agencies have signed up to showcase opportunities that school-aged youth can pursue during after-school hours. Agencies that are expected to attend the upcoming event include D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, DC Public Schools and Office of the State Superintendent of Education.

One organization of note, Youth Entrepreneur Institute, exposes young people to photography, digital film, sewing and material arts, drawing, painting, sculpture, and screen printing. Participants do so through weekly after-school activities where they are educated about a variety of STEM pathways and collaborate on the production of

professional quality products in each of those areas.

Below are other types of programming that will be showcased on Sept. 9:

• Academics

• Arts

• Athletics

• Career Readiness

• Dance

• Life Skills

• Literacy/Reading

• Mentoring

• Music

• Socio-emotional Support

• STEM

• Tutoring

• Wellness

Dr. Shontia Lowe, executive director of Out-of-School Time (OST) Grants and Youth Outcomes, described Afterschool in the City! as part of an ongoing effort to ensure that young people and families are kept in the loop about enrichment activities during the school year.

“The event will be an opportunity for families to descend into one location to, 1) learn more about the after-school options available for their K-12 students across the District, 2) sign up for and/or indicate an interest in select after-school programs, and 3) to know more about what the OST Office and the Learn24 network, which includes other government agencies, schools, and community-based organizations that have a commitment to providing high-quality after-school and summer programming to children and youth across the District of Columbia,” Lowe said. “We look forward to seeing you there!”