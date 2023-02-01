GrillMarX opened its newest steakhouse in the lobby of The Hotel at the University of Maryland, College Park, on Jan. 28, and the local community is coming out to support the venture.

“We were ecstatic to see so many friendly faces welcome us to the College Park community. With our connection to the University of Maryland we’re really excited to host the athletic departments as well as the different communities across University of Maryland (UMD),” said Victoria Harvey, the restaurant’s marketing director. “Being located in The Hotel, we have the opportunity to connect with a lot of different groups so we’re really excited to see what comes along.”

At its VIP opening, restaurant owners Jackie Baker-Nees, Andy Leach, Executive Chef Douglas Kellner and UMD head coach Michael Locksley invited tennis star Frances Tiafoe, who was given a quick tour of the restaurant.

College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn was also spotted dining with a group of friends.

Bowie PJ’s Coffee owners Mike and Tyra Harris were chatting with a video professional and Fairwood resident who frequents their coffee house.

“Everything here has been phenomenal so far. The service is top-notch. Bartender and cocktails, perfect,” said the Harrises, who recommend the goat cheese salad and the crab dip.

GrillMarx is an upscale steakhouse, with two other Maryland locations currently operated by the same group in Olney and Columbia. Harvey said the owners felt the College Park location was a perfect fit to expand their brand.

“They immediately fell in love with the atmosphere and location,” said Harvey. “GrillMarX has always been about community and bringing people together, so to find a location so close to campus was a great find for us,” said Harvey.

The menus are consistent across their locations.

“Some of our bar items have changed in terms of our wine list and draft beers, but we’ve taken the past 10 plus years to curate and perfect our dinner menu so we’re sticking to it,” Harvey said, adding that 14-ounce Kona Ribeye steak, glazed in a homemade marinade, is one of the most popular items, noted for its distinct flavor.

“I think a lot of people really love it because it’s so unique and comes with a lot of unexpected flavor everyone seems to love,” the restaurant’s director of marketing explained.

UMD’s Director of Football Operations Abir Chaudhry had a sneak peek at the steakhouse during the VIP opening, and she recommended the mushroom ravioli with grilled shrimp.

“Very delicious, great portion sizes,” Chaudhry said, suggesting the restaurant as a spot for date night.

The GrillMarX team prides itself on having one of the members of the leadership team in-house every day, in order to connect with employees and diners.

“They love to stay connected with the staff and guests and that’s what makes GrillMarX feel like a home away from home for our guests and staff included,” Harvey said.

The Harrises commended the customer service and even during a busy opening day, arriving diners were quickly seated and dishes moved quickly to guests.

By choosing The Hotel as their location, GrillMarX will get conference crowds, visiting scholars, and offer beltway commuters a new, closer-to-home option for upscale dining.

The ownership group is focused on growing the College Park restaurant before opening additional locations.

“Of course we’re always thinking ahead, but for now we want to continue perfecting our current locations before we think about branching out again,” Harvey said.

Patrons can park in a garage attached to GrillMarX at The Hotel at University of Maryland and the restaurant will validate parking for up to three hours. The dress code is business casual.