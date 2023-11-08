Thirty cherry trees will be planted at Dulles International Airport and two local high schools as symbols of the friendship between the U.S. and Japan.

The trees are part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Tree Planting Program implemented in partnership with ANA, All Nippon Airways. The program is a cornerstone of the Festival community outreach efforts to expand the joy of the trees and the event’s traditions beyond the Tidal Basin.

Including those 30 newly planted trees, 150 cherry trees will have been placed across the Washington metropolitan area through this program.

“Even though there are almost 7,000 miles between Tokyo and D.C., these trees bring us closer together,” said Diana Mayhew, president and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. “We are grateful for the partnership of our longtime Festival sponsor, ANA, for partnering with us on this wonderful endeavor.”

Dulles International Airport will have 20 trees. High schools Northwestern of Hyattsville, Md., and Oakton in Vienna, Va., will each have five trees.

“The Airports Authority is excited to commemorate our long-standing partnership with ANA airlines and the National Cherry Blossom Festival with the planting of these symbolic trees,” said Tarnisha Lewis, vice president for diversity, inclusion and social impact for Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

For more information about the National Cherry Blossom Festival, go to www.nationalcherryblossomfestival.org.