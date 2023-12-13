Rwanda’s healthcare systems, including service delivery, are set for greater improvement as a result of two projects funded to the combined tune of $85 million (more than Rwf105 billion) in total.

The project is funded by the United States’ Agency for International Development (USAID), The New Times, Rwanda’s largest daily newspaper reported on Dec. 10

On Dec. 8 in Kigali, USAID announced the two projects: Ireme (Quality) and Tubeho (Let’s live), which are aimed at supporting and further strengthening Rwanda’s healthcare system.

The two projects will be implemented by Management Sciences for Health (MSH) and Jhpiego.

Management Sciences for Health (MSH) is a global nonprofit organization that provides governments, health organizations, and the private sector with health systems strategies, tools, and management support.

Jhpiego is a global nonprofit organization which partners with national governments, health experts, and local communities to build health providers’ skills and develop systems that save lives.

According to a press release issued by the project implementers, the official event launch was held in Kigali and was attended by the Minister of Health Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, the U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda Eric W. Kneedler, and partners and stakeholders in the health sector.

It indicated that USAID Tubeho is a $60 million, five-year project that began Aug. 3 of this year and runs through August 2, 2028, which aims to strengthen service delivery, support health program implementation across maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (MNCAH), family planning and reproductive health (FP/RH), malaria services, and Global Health Security.

It is projected that Tubeho will contribute to capacity building for providers and institutions and will be implemented by a consortium of eight local and international organizations led by Jhpiego.

The project will contribute to increasing access to availability, and delivery of evidence-based, quality, and respectful health services in alignment with national priorities and global standards, as well as strengthen the ability of the entire health sector in Rwanda to respond to emerging global health threats.