The NFL announced to much fanfare that R&B superstar Usher will headline the Super Bowl in 2024 in Las Vegas. What songs do you want to see him perform, and what are your thoughts?

By Sarafina Wright

Patricia Mayes, Charlotte, N.C.

I want to hear “Yeah,” “Superstar” and “Caught Up,” but it doesn’t matter as long as he performs.

Raina Medley, Baltimore

I want him to perform “My Boo,” “Love in the Club” and anything else. He is great!

Ryan Bayne, Washington, D.C.

It doesn’t matter to me. All that matters is that Usher upstages Justin Timberlake’s 2004 Super Bowl performance!

Patricia Banton, New York

I don’t do football, but I will be glued to my chair waiting for Usher.

Sonja Hoggatt, Washington, D.C.

All of them!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright