USPS

The United States Postal Service recently announced some peak holiday season initiatives.

Agency officials said the 2022 peak season was a success. As a result, the postal service will have no holiday demand surcharges. Plus, the agency is set to hire 10,000 seasonal employees; utilizing 348 new package sorting machines; increasing daily processing capacity to about 70 million; moving 95% of volume via more reliable ground transportation; and a new shipping solution—USPS Ground Advantage.

For more information, go to about.usps.com.

James Wright Jr. is the D.C. political reporter for the Washington Informer Newspaper. He has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper as a reporter, city editor and freelance writer and The Washington...

