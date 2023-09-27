The United States Postal Service recently announced some peak holiday season initiatives.

Agency officials said the 2022 peak season was a success. As a result, the postal service will have no holiday demand surcharges. Plus, the agency is set to hire 10,000 seasonal employees; utilizing 348 new package sorting machines; increasing daily processing capacity to about 70 million; moving 95% of volume via more reliable ground transportation; and a new shipping solution—USPS Ground Advantage.

For more information, go to about.usps.com.