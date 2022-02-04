Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the state’s attorney general have joined a lawsuit filed by parents against mask requirements in schools.

Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares filed a motion this week to join the suit, which was brought by the parents against the Loudoun County school board.

The Republican governor, who took office last month, has immediately sought to overturn pandemic-related mandates in the state, saying parents should have the final word, particularly regarding masks.

Youngkin issued an executive order stating that parents can determine whether their children wear masks to school, though several Northern Virginia school systems have joined Loudoun County in ignoring the governor’s order.

Meanwhile, Miyares issued a legal opinion late last month directing state universities to halt their coronavirus vaccine mandates.