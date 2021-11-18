CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19

Va. Health Dept. to Provide Free COVID Antigen At-Home Tests at Libraries

WI Web StaffNovember 18, 2021
Courtesy of abbott.com

The Virginia Department of Health has partnered with libraries statewide to distribute free COVID-19 antigen at-home tests throughout the rest of the year.

The Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Tests, which provide results in 15 minutes, will be available from this week through Dec. 31.

The pilot program will start with 18 libraries and library systems in the state, with additions possible later, the health department said.

“We are pleased to work with public libraries to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy director of the department’s Office of Epidemiology. “Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather.”

Users will need a mobile device or computer to use a test through the eMed system, which will report the results to the health department.

The tests should be used within two weeks to avoid expiration, the health department said.

