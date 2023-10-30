This Halloween, D.C.-area utility company Pepco is providing tips to help customers put a stake in vampire energy and stop appliances and electronics from unnecessary energy.

Vampire energy, also known as phantom power or standby energy, occurs when a device or appliance continues to use energy, even when it is turned off. Many electronics and office equipment, including mobile phone chargers, computer cords, printers, coffee pots, game consoles and other devices, continue to draw energy while plugged in.

Vampire energy can account for up to 20% of the total energy used by these devices leading to higher energy bills that could cause a fright.

Pepco offers the following tips to help slash energy usage and prevent higher energy bills:

Use a power strip with an on/off switch to completely power down electronics around your home when not in use.

Unplug your mobile phone charger, laptop, or other electronic devices once they are fully charged.

When preparing for out-of-town travel, always unplug all non-essential devices like televisions and other electronics. These lurking vampires sit in standby mode and continue to draw energy.

Turn off all lights when leaving a room and use timers for indoor and outdoor lights, including electric holiday decorations and lights.

Scare away ghosts with energy-efficient LED bulbs, which last longer and use up to 75 percent less energy than standard bulbs.

Trap escaping air from windows and doors by using caulking or weather-stripping around leaky areas and close chimney flues.

Keep blinds up during the day to capture the radiant heating benefits of the sun. Close blinds and curtains after the sun goes down to keep the cold air out and the heat in.

Look for the ENERGY STAR label on home appliances, electronics, and other products. ENERGY STAR products meet strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Manage your bill on My Account. Online energy management tools show you how much energy you are using. The bill-to-date feature lets you know what your bill costs are to date at any time during the month. You can also get tips based on your energy-saving goals.

For more information on becoming energy-efficient and saving money on bills, go to pepco.com/WaysToSave.