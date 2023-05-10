Whether you are a new business or growing your existing firm, sign up for Verizon Small Business Digital Ready to access educational resources, coaching, community networking, free online business courses, and a marketplace of specially curated tools, products, and services.

Grant applications are now open. Awards are in the amount of $10,000. To apply for the current round of grant funding, create an account for Verizon Small Business Digital Ready online, complete any combination of two courses, coaching and community events and submit your application by May 12.

For more information, visit verizon.com.