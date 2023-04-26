Last week, Prince George’s County Council Vice President Wala Blegay (D-District 6) introduced a bill to consider a two-year pause on townhouse developments in some parts of the county, particularly rural areas near Bowie and Brandywine that have seen increased sprawl in recent years.

“It is time to control our development. It is time for us to meet our smart growth goals and put townhomes in the right place: transit-oriented and local area centers,” said Blegay.

She wants areas such as the Blue Line Corridor, including Largo and Landover, to achieve equitable growth and investment and to focus new townhomes in transit-accessible areas.

The Prince George’s County Association of Realtors expressed worry about a potential negative impact on housing supply in the D.C. region.

“We have a housing shortage in the D.C. metro area, not to mention, a severe affordable housing shortage. Townhomes, typically, offer a reasonably priced option for first time home buyers and workforce housing. Removing this option will drive up the cost of our existing housing stock and lessen opportunity for homeownership and wealth building,” the association said in a statement.

“This legislation is one step toward decreasing the sprawl in our community,” said Milly Hall in an email to members of the Concerned Citizens of District Four. “It is time for us to meet our smart growth goals and put townhomes in the right place: transit-oriented and local area centers.”

The Concerned Citizens of District Four have been fighting against development proposals at Freeway Airport and Frank’s Nursery, both at the edge of Bowie’s city limits.

In Prince George’s, development and zoning proposals are voted on by the County Council. The only town with local zoning rights is Laurel.

The new County Council majority, often called the “People’s Council” by councilmembers and advocates aligned with Blegay, has voted to implement rent stabilization and to expand procurement opportunities for local businesses.