At least 19 students and two teachers were killed Tuesday in the Uvalde, Texas, massacre at Robb Elementary School.

Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and wounded his 66-year-old grandmother at their home before heading to the school with a semi-automatic rifle, legally purchased days earlier, another rifle and a handgun, authorities said.

After crashing the truck he was driving near the school, Ramos took one of the rifles and the handgun and approached the school, where he reportedly shot at responding police officers before entering the building and opening fire after barricading himself inside a classroom.

In addition to the 21 people killed, 17 others were wounded, including two responding officers.

Authorities ultimately shot and killed the suspected gunman after forcing their way inside.

Here’s a list of those killed:

Teachers

Eva Mireles

Irma Garcia

Students

Xavier Lopez, 10, had been at an awards ceremony with his mother hours before the shooting.

Amerie Jo Garza, identified by her father. Amerie Jo was shot dialing 911 in an effort to help her classmates, her grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, told The Daily Beast.

Jose Flores Jr., 10, was also killed. His death confirmed by his father.

Alithia Ramirez, 10. Her death confirmed by relatives.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10. Family members told KHOU of Houston.

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was confirmed dead, her grandfather, Adolfo Cruz, told ABC News.

Alexandria Lexi Rubio, 10. Confirmed by family.

Uziyah Garcia, 10. Confirmed by family.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10. Confirmed by family.

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10. Confirmed by family.

Rojelio Torres, 10. Confirmed by family.

Nevaeh Bravo, 10. Confirmed by family.

Makenna Elrod, 10. Confirmed by family.

Ellie Lugo, 10. Confirmed by family.

Miranda Mathis, 11. Confirmed by family.

Maite Yuleana, 10. Confirmed by family.

Tess Marie Mata, 10. Confirmed by family.

Jackie Cazares, 10. Confirmed by family.