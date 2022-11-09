Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk continues to make headlines as he has announced radical changes are coming to the platform, including offering an $8 monthly subscription for “blue checks,” which are used to verify official accounts. Celebrities, including Whoopi Goldberg, are the latest to depart from the platform, calling it “unsafe.” What are your thoughts?

Cynthia Heastie, New York

More and more people need to leave that platform. I’m glad I never got on that mess.

Lillie Huff, Los Angeles

Is she leaving because someone different now owns Twitter, or is it because the rules will be equal for all? I’m confused because there was no problem when the former owners were doing the same or worse things to those who also felt the same way she now proclaims to feel. Elon Musk and his Twitter policies are no different than any other media platform – certain restrictions apply.

Julian Ureña, Windermere, Fla.

Isn’t this the same person who said she would leave if Trump was elected? What is she still doing here, then?

Sara King, Washington, D.C.

Well, if every Black person and anti-racist left Twitter, there won’t be anyone left on the platform to take screenshots and “out” the posts of racists on Twitter. Leaving Twitter is what they want us to do so they can exercise their racist “free speech” with impunity. I think people should rethink leaving Twitter. As the saying goes, “keep your friends close and your enemies closer.”

Shelia Deckard, Dallas

I’m not a celebrity, but I also shut down my account.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright