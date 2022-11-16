D.C.’s Attorney General Karl Racine is suing the NFL and the Washington Commanders, alleging they conspired to deceive the team’s fanbase about an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. What are your thoughts?

Darrell Stoney, Washington, D.C.

It would be really sad if he sold the team and the new owner moved it. However, I think going after the NFL would also make them OK with the move.

Eugene Thompson, Lexington, Md.

Wow, people really do anything for publicity. This is a sad life and world.

Dru Calhoun, Oxon Hill, Md.

This is more bad attention to this team. This is so ridiculous. Get rid of Snyder and Goodell and get this team back on the right path.

Karl Jackson, Washington, D.C.

When January comes, he won’t even be the attorney general anymore. It’s a waste of time.

Jonny Numbers, Washington, D.C.

This is a waste of taxpayers’ money. The team is not even in D.C.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright