President Joe Biden has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether he has the authority to forgive student loan debt for millions after a federal appeals court ruled the effort unconstitutional, leaving the initiative’s fate up to a legal ruling. What are your thoughts?

Darrell Williams, Baltimore

We sure do like to keep people in crippling debt. Why would we charge outrageous fees to people trying to better themselves through education? Also, isn’t the country short on qualified people for positions like doctors, nurses, and teachers? Why would we charge people a high entry fee to get the education required to fill positions we are desperately in need of. It seems a bit shortsighted to me.

Harkhaf Atum, Washington, D.C.

The first set of people who got student loan forgiveness will likely be the last for a long time to come.

Dawn Palser, Troy, Ohio

It just amazes me how many people are, first of all, jealous of someone getting loan forgiveness and, secondly, ignorant to the fact that millions of people in America everyday file bankruptcy on every other bill they have! I would rather see student loan debt forgiveness than people running up their credit cards on things that weren’t necessary and then filing bankruptcy and not having to pay for those expenditures.

Valerie Jackson, Galveston, Texas

Any and everything to help people of color is being shot down. The same people will still pull that Republican lever, though. Most people in need are located in a red state. It’s like being in a hell pot begging for more fire.

Amber W., Philadelphia

Let’s talk about all the tax breaks the wealthy get, the PPP loans that were forgiven, etc. This is absolutely ridiculous!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright