Deion Sanders is leaving Jackson State University after two seasons as the HBCU’s head football coach to take the same post at the predominately white University of Colorado — a move that has drawn backlash from critics. What are your thoughts?

Aaron Edwards, San Diego

Great move. All about progressing. Best of luck, Prime!

Alonza Hill, Conyers, Ga.

My issue is when Sanders took the JS job, it was Black this Black that, and again we, as Black people supported because of the Black card. But as soon as an opportunity hits, transparency is out the window, and Black out the door. Now it’s a family decision. Stop using the Black card for personal gain. When Sanders took the JS job, he should have just been the coach and helped his team become successful, not run around talking about [he’s] SWAC, because in the blink of an eye, he turned his back.

Olivia Sloan, Palm Harbor, Fla.

I’m sad that he’s leaving, but I understand it. I’m happy for him and grateful for what he accomplished. When you can leave something better than how you found it, you’ve truly accomplished something great.

Jennifer Banks, Charlotte, N.C.

I’m happy for him — nothing wrong with a better opportunity!

Tonya Gettis, Washington, D.C.

All money ain’t good money. I believe he made a terrible choice. … Colorado will show him. He was respected and gained notoriety at Jackson, and just like that, he sold out to Colorado. He could’ve left himself a great legacy, but now it’s tarnished. But his choice. Still, I wish him the best.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright