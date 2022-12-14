WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison due to a prisoner swap between Russia, and the U.S. Griner’s release has not been met with joy by all, as some feel the Russian arms dealer should not have been released in exchange for Griner. What are your thoughts?

Pam Stokes, Indianapolis

I’m happy she’s home, but I don’t agree with the trade decision. It’ll bite the U.S.

Jason Watson, Charleston, S.C.

For a vast majority of Americans, race isn’t the issue. The issue is trading someone that does nothing for the greater good except throwing a ball into a hoop for a sociopath that was single-handedly responsible for arming some of the worst warlords in history to commit genocide after genocide, most of which took place in Africa. Everyone should be furious that this man is allowed to go free for any reason.

D. Petty, Washington, D.C.

Welcome home, BG 42!

Don Taylor, Hanover, Md.

I really hope she is going straight to a therapist. If playing some ball helps her process all that, then ok. However, therapy is the only thing I would want to see her doing.

Vanessa Jackson, Chicago

I hope she gets her vibrant life back, although I’m certain it won’t be the same. Although we have things to fix, we are so fortunate to have been born in America, the greatest country in the world.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright