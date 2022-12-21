With Christmas just a few days away, what is your favorite holiday song of all time?

Trish Ellis, New York

The Temptations’ “Silent Night.” It’s not Christmas until I hear this song.

Riley Love, Saginaw, Mich.

Boyz II Men’s “Let It Snow.” No screaming and yelling, just smooth soft vocals.

Jennifer Wright, Washington, D.C.

It’s Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas,” every time.

Jeff Okeke, Orange County, Calif.

My favorites are “What Christmas Means to Me,” the Fantasia version, and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

S. Jones, Cleveland

You know it’s Christmastime when you hear Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” playing. It’s the best song.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright