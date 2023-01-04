Fans are loving “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” an eight-episode limited series from the hit franchise, currently streaming on Peacock. What are your thoughts on the show?

Rosalie Lee, Austin, Texas

I really liked it. I binge-watched it and will most likely watch it again. For me, it came to a good, logical conclusion and doesn’t need to go on forever. Things end. That’s life. Keep it moving.

Robin Bailey, Washington, D.C.

It’s absolutely a must-see! It needs to have more episodes! There is a lot of unfinished business.

Stephanie English, Detroit

This series is super well-acted, with an intriguing and captivating storyline. They should be considered for an Emmy.

Izzy Merchant, Hampton, Va.

I binge-watched it this week, and now I’m starting over one episode at a time here and there. Needless to say, I loved it!

Dennis Williams, Washington, D.C.

I liked it because I didn’t get to grow with my friends.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright