A year after a Black family in California won back the Bruce’s Beach property previously owned by their ancestors almost a century ago, they are now selling the land back to L.A. County for $20 million. What are your thoughts?

Tausha Bryan, Washington, D.C.

It’s absolutely sad that this is what they’ve chosen to do. I was hoping they’d make the land work for them and create businesses.

Jonathan Mance, Concord, N.C.

This is the smartest move. They could easily lose this property to property taxes which are around $2 million a year for a $20 million property. At least they get something.

A. Gabrielle, Columbus, Ohio

If they can’t do anything with that property, why not sell it and generate wealth? The taxes for that land are probably a ridiculous amount. Kudos to them.

Anthony Long, Inglewood, Calif.

They say property taxes would have been $2 million a year or more in the years to come. They control the system and will find a way to get their land from you. Or they’ll just do eminent domain.

Aerian Moore, Los Angeles

That type of land costs, and who would pay for its upkeep? The city should have just paid them from the jump. However, $20 million is a start to making a profit and building for their future.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright