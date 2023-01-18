Dr. Dre is reportedly selling his musical catalog for $200 million. Some applaud the move, while critics have raised the issue of Black ownership. What are your thoughts?

Michael Burt, Washington, D.C.

Solid move to cash in on value today and go make new content instead of trickling in residuals you may never live to see. I’m a little shocked it wasn’t a higher number, though, given recent catalog sales.

H. Fiyah, Miami

It’s worth billions. Bad decision.

Earl James, Indianapolis

I think it’s smart. They kill everyone else for their catalog.

Jay Lockhart, Jacksonville, Fla.

$200 million? That alimony’s killing him!

Denise Whitaker, Omaha, Neb.

He’s practically giving it away for $200 million.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright