A new monument in Boston dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King titled ‘The Embrace’ has drawn controversy for its odd configuration. However, the artist explained the inspiration was from a photo of the Kings that the bronze figure depicts. What are your thoughts on the statue?

Latrice Davis, New York

The sculpture is subject to misinterpretation without knowledge of the photo. I don’t doubt [the artist’s] intentions, but it was a miss.

Lakeisha Williams, Memphis, Tenn.

I think people need to grow up. The artist has explained his vision, and folks still attach some sexual meaning to it. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea — fine, that’s life. But all the extra outrage is overkill.

Marcus James, New York

A lot of people don’t understand the artistic value of the statue. It’s fine the way it is. I’m going to take a trip to Boston to go see it.

Claire Whittaker, Toronto

It was poorly executed.

Ed Sneed, Frederick, Md.

I like it! It’s unique and shows how the artist expresses himself differently from other artistic ideals.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright