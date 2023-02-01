For the first time in NFL history, two Black quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, will start in the Super Bowl. What are your thoughts?

Andre Wright, Charlotte, N.C.

I was raised in Detroit, so I’m a die-hard Lions fan, but I’m glad to see these brothers in a position to make history!

Larry Thomas, Durham, N.C.

Lots of Black QBs in the league. This will be normalized soon. Now let’s buy some teams!

Ron Whitby, San Antonio

They see two Black men, I see two Texas boys in the Super Bowl. Football is a little bigger here than everywhere else.

Gloria Whitley, Nashville, Tenn.

Go, Eagles!

Monique Green, Washington, D.C.

Both are great players, no matter what.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright