Superstar artist and entrepreneur Rihanna made her return to the Super Bowl stage for her first performance in six years. The highly anticipated performance, in which the singer revealed her second pregnancy, was met with mixed reviews from critics and fans. What did you think?

Karlar Arthur, Miami

It was an excellent performance. May God continue to bless her and her family. And congratulations on the other new bundle of joy on the way.

Cheryl Newman, Charleston, S.C.

Phenomenal, outstanding performance! Balance of stage movement, unique choreography, all out-of-the-park hits, and Rihanna’s beautiful presence made for an impeccable halftime show!

C. Llew, Washington, D.C.

I love her, but that was not a performance. It was an appearance.

Karen Hall, Washington, D.C.

I am not a fan and wasn’t impressed, but I give her credit because she might not have been feeling her best due to morning sickness, etc.

Jeffery Chism, Atlanta

I was glad to see her perform, it’s been a while, but I really don’t think that was the greatest halftime show. The dancers and the lighting were great, but for her to perform and be pregnant was cool.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright