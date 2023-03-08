Tyler Perry is reportedly in talks to buy a majority stake in BET as Paramount Global explores a sale. If it happens, it will again give the network majority-Black ownership. What are your thoughts?

Jacquelyn Cooper, Toledo, Ohio

I like that it would be owned mainly by a Black man but I would hope there would be more variety than just Tyler Perry stuff.

Ebony Paige, Baltimore

Saw this coming a mile away. BET+ is basically his station.

Rickey Winters, Washington, D.C.

That would be great. That’s if Paramount would even sell it to him.

Traci Campbell, Greenwood, Ind.

Awesome. It shouldn’t have ever been sold in the first place.

Joi Wilson, Washington, D.C.

Good. By us for us!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright