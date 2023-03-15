After Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress over Angela Bassett, Bassett’s displeased reaction went viral, causing a conversation on social media about Black thespians often being snubbed at the Academy Awards. What are your thoughts?

Devin Graham, San Antonio

There’s a grand difference between heartbreak and bitterness. And the difference was evident on her face. And the fact that she has to continue to go through this after losing is horrid. There’s bigger news. Let’s talk about bank failures …

Andrea Robinson, Washington, D.C.

Forget the Oscars. Angela Bassett owns her craft and every character she takes on. Congratulations on being our winner.

Tonya Ray, Atlanta

I wasn’t surprised. This is what they do every year. Ms. Bassett deserved that award, but as usual, they did what they usually do …

Albert Seon, New York

The more things change, the more things stay the same. Just understanding the history of the Oscars, we should never be surprised at the results. I stopped watching the Oscars many years ago. It’s overwhelmingly one group of people making judgments over the works and talents of others. They do not speak for me, and history teaches me they will never speak for me, so why watch the Oscars?

Renee S., Washington, D.C.

Interesting that no one is pointing out that Jamie Lee Curtis did not applaud Angela at the Golden Globes. Mama is just giving her what she gave: nothing.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright