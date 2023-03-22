Renowned celebrity stylist Law Roach made headlines when he announced his retirement from the fashion industry due to industry politics, rousing a broader conversation about the glass ceiling and second-rate treatment of Blacks in the fashion world. What are your thoughts?

Kristal Hickmon, Miami

I can’t wait to see what’s next. I know it will be impactful.

Daphne Busby, New York

Zendaya is always styled to perfection. He will be missed, I’m sure!

Terri Dukes, Washington, D.C.

Thank you to Law for making the decision to give back to your community while you are at the top of your game. You are blessed, and now you are going to do God’s work by giving back to others. I just love it!

Michele Ricks, Southfield, Mich.

He felt disrespected, but I hope he rethinks his decision.

Betty Pinkerton, Long Beach, Calif.

Good for you, Law. To thy own self be true.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright