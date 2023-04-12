Streaming service Hulu recently announced the upcoming release of “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,” a documentary from executive producers Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke. While some have expressed excitement, others have raised concerns regarding privacy, sexual assault, and other ramifications for those featured without consent. What are your thoughts?

V. Hunt, Richardson, Texas

Why? We didn’t film these things ourselves for a reason.

Montez Miller, Washington, D.C.

It’s the culture. I’m here for all of it. Soo many memories. #TeamLuke #TeamJD

Yolanda Washington, Detroit

I was a 1994 attendee! Holiday Inn with six friends in a double-bed room. We shared the gas (Detroit to ATL) and hotel fee. We never paid for food because the Southern hospitality was real. We had a great time. ‘94 was amazing!

Reynold Wilkins, Flint, Mich.

Some people are worried about old footage of them in this documentary. No worries. Most of y’all have gained about 30 or 40 pounds since then. No one will recognize you.

Crystal Bolds, Waycross, Ga.

I begged to go to Freaknik! My mom was not having it. Fast forward, it’s…safe to say I may have 99 problems, but being in this documentary ain’t one!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright