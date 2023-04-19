According to reports, Dan Snyder has agreed to sell the Washington Commanders for $6 billion to a group led by Bethesda, Maryland, native and Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris, basketball legend and entrepreneur Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales. What are your thoughts?

Harriet Pinkerton, Washington, D.C.

Yes! I can watch football again and support my home team! The first order of business: Change the stupid name and mascot.

Jay Rock, Washington, D.C.

It’s about time! Now let’s get to work!

Allison M. Dotson, Philadelphia

Congrats to Magic. No matter how much stake he has, he’s a brother that definitely earned his seat at the table, and he owns his own table, period.

Eric Bozeman, Dayton, Ohio

Better days are ahead now.

Stanley Young, Washington, D.C.

I’ve been a Washington fan as far back as I can remember, and I don’t care who owns the team. I want to see things change on the field.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright