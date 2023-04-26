Longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon announced on Twitter that he was terminated from his role after 17 years with the company. This news follows allegations of mistreatment toward his female colleagues and criticism of his on-air comments. Lemon claimed he was not informed of the decision directly by management. What are your thoughts?

LaMisha Vanhook, Washington, D.C.

They’re just firing cable news anchors everywhere. He stayed employed longer than most, especially with everything he had going on.

Otis Trotter, Canton, Ohio

Well, don’t cry about it. He had a good ride with them and should have a great nest egg saved up, where he doesn’t have to work again if he doesn’t want to. Don shouldn’t have a problem getting another news job if he wants.

Margaret Grate, Huntsville, Ala.

He is better than CNN. Love to him and his family. Watch out for that bigger door that’s already open. Let God handle it.

Carmen Sanders, Charlotte, N.C.

I love Don Lemon, but I’m not surprised. After he was moved to the morning spot last year, and when he made that comment about Nikki Haley, it was downhill from there. Don Lemon is a professional. He will be picked up from another big station.

Carol Thornton, Baltimore

What did he really expect? It’s CNN. Take time off, take your severance package, regroup and walk on! My mama once told me: “You were looking for a job when you found that one.”

Compiled by Sarafina Wright