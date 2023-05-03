The NBA playoffs are underway, and Black history was recently made. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was the first player in history to reach 50 points in a Game 7 in a victory over the Sacramento Kings. What are your thoughts?

Trevor Miller, Washington, D.C.

Steph just be toying with teams, making them feel good about themselves. Then bam, slamming the door on their postseason experience.

Nehemiah F., Boston

The Warriors could have won already. This was all about making money in Sacramento!

Curtis Webb, Minneapolis

He is one of a kind, and so is Kevin Looney.

Leon Dent, Charlotte, N.C.

He is unguardable! They will easily beat the Lakers in 6.

Claudia Mcintyre, Chicago

It’s no diss to Curry, I love him, but every sports announcer I hear never mentions MJ. It’s like he never existed — he made 40-50 points every game!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright