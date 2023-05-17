For the second time in two months, NBA star Ja Morant was seen on social media flashing a handgun. As a result, the NBA announced it has suspended Morant from team activities, with a harsher punishment possibly to come. What are your thoughts?

Richard Brown, Vallejo, Calif.

If gun ownership is legit and legal, why does everybody have their panties in a bunch about him showing a gun?

Ann Johnson, Washington, D.C.

Oh my, where is his family? Someone needs to help guide this young man.

Isa Mujahid, Bridgeport, Conn.

This makes no sense. He’s fumbling his bag — potentially hundreds of millions. And his friends, instead of protecting him (and their own bag), are hyping him up and posting it. For what? I really don’t get it.

James Minor, Lawrence, Kan.

There is stupid, and there is really stupid. Unfortunately, so many impressionable people may use his stupidity to carry guns. What may help Ja is to be required to clean up a crime scene or two. Hopefully, the smell and the appearance will make him think differently.

Jerome Daniels, Chicago

Why has he been suspended for exercising his Second Amendment right to bear arms? What a double standard. Where are all the NRA folks at to protest this constitutional infringement?

Compiled by Sarafina Wright