The world and music industry continues to mourn the passing of music icon Tina Turner, who died on May 24 at age 83. How will you remember Turner?

Drea Bling, Washington, D.C.

She was a beautiful and talented queen who was simply the best. She will be greatly missed.

Carolyn Walker, Raleigh, N.C.

One of the most talented, energetic entertainers that I’ve ever seen. “Simply the best” in my heart. Rest in peace, queen.

Ville Thompson, New Haven, Conn.

Rest in Peace, Queen Tina. You could feel her gospel roots as she sang her songs. And she used her own painful experience to overcome it. It all became beautiful. Legendary.

Jean Pierre, Norcross, Ga.

Her second act, in my opinion, was more impressive than anything. Finally overcoming all the personal stuff but starting over with her career, and then, thanks to MTV, her star power just went through the roof. A legend indeed.

Barbara H., Washington, D.C.

Rest in peace, Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Tina captivated men and women alike by providing some of the most raw and riveting performances in my lifetime. Another great legend has passed and will never be forgotten!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright