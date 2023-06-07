The live-action remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” starring Halle Bailey, premiered with a successful box-office opening weekend of $117.5 million, shattering early predictions. What are your thoughts on the film?

Mishanna B., Hawaii

I absolutely loved the film. The whole nontraditional casting had me on the edge of my seat! Congratulations, Halle, nothing but greatness for and from you!

Marva Seaton, Washington, D.C.

I loved the movie. She did a great job!

Quen Dunn, Los Angeles

This movie definitely exceeded my expectations. Halle gave an outstanding performance and was absolutely beautiful. I loved it.

Sah’meriah Damore, Miami

The ending of “The Little Mermaid” had me crying like a baby. To see a Black mermaid having a diverse group of people (mermaids and humans) stand with her to let her know whatever decision she makes, they will always love and support her. And to see the different shades of mermaids and mer-mans was beautiful. That’s what you call representation and diversity. Tens across the board!

Debbie G., Washington, D.C.

She was absolutely gorgeous! She did a beautiful job of portraying Ariel. My daughter and I went, and we smiled and cried throughout.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright