Former President Donald Trump has been federally indicted in a classified-documents probe on numerous felony charges. If convicted, Trump faces a maximum punishment of 400 years in prison. What are your thoughts?

Gwen Stanford, Washington, D.C.

Nothing will happen to Trump, and unfortunately, he could possibly be the next president. He has followers that are exactly like him. He lets us know that he’s the witch in the witch hunt that he’s forever speaking about!

Damien H., Washington, D.C.

He has a fairly good chance of being convicted. The only thing that would stop it is if Joe Biden decides to pardon him, and don’t be surprised if he does.

Barthol Caesar, Jennings, La.

I don’t believe anything is going to happen to this man.

Wayne Williams, Los Angeles

After this guilty verdict, all MAGA Republicans should be voted out of office! They are also a threat to our national security and democracy.

Hilda Valmore, Lancaster, Calif.

If Trump is found guilty and is charged with a felony, will he be able to run for president and still vote? In most states, anyone with a felony can’t vote. Why is it OK for Trump?

Compiled by Sarafina Wright