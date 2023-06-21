Activist, theologian and renowned academic Cornel West announced he’s entering the 2024 presidential race. West said he’s running as a member of The People’s Party, a left-wing political party that dates back to the 19th century. What are your thoughts?

Ama Bonney, Philadelphia

He’s definitely more qualified than most, I can say that for sure.

Dray Walker, Frederick, Md.

I definitely prefer West over anyone who has declared so far. He has been talking with people on the streets, in the jails, and working-class people everywhere. Having someone like Nina Turner as VP would definitely round out the ticket. Sadly, I don’t think the donors who run the country would allow such intellect and love into the White House.

Kahlil Jahi, New York

Just give him a mirror and a microphone. He loves to see himself talk!

Aldrenna Williams, Washington, D.C.

Who will his VP be? Tavis Smiley?

Sheila Jasper, Washington, D.C.

If Trump can, Mr. Cornel West is more than qualified!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright