The D.C. landmark Ben’s Chili Bowl’s iconic half-smokes and chili will now be offered at Giant grocery stores throughout the region. What are your thoughts?

Mike Molley, Bowie, Md.

I saw it at my Giant yesterday. It’s on the salad bar with the hot soups. And they were giving samples out.

Van Young, Washington, D.C.

I’m going to try it!

LaTonya Aylor, Washington, D.C.

I’m going to try it at least once.

Hellen Brown, Daytona Beach, Fla.

We have to try it! I had great memories of hanging out at Ben’s Chili Bowl! It was the best part of my college life in D.C.!

D. Bevie, Waldorf, Md.

That is absolutely awesome and wonderful.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright