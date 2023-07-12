Singer India.Arie has encountered backlash for her comments criticizing Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe’s performances at this summer’s Essence Festival, which some considered explicit. What are your thoughts?

Kirk Wilson, Chicago

The only point that should have been made is, “You don’t have to support it.” How about promoting artists that align with your values? I’m beginning to think adults have lost their ability to think rationally and maturely. So her point does nothing to help the culture.

Roland Randolph, Starke, Fla.

India.Arie is on point!

Andre Goins, Miami

India is definitely 100% correct!

Carmen Johnson, Washington, D.C.

Thank you, India, for the courage to speak the truth.

Dena Holmes, Chicago

It’s called entertainment.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright