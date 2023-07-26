The Florida Board of Education unanimously approved new guidelines for public schools, stating that students should understand those held in slavery “developed skills” that “could be applied for their personal benefit.” The decision has drawn backlash locally and from around the nation. What are your thoughts?

Patrice Thomas, Meridian, Idaho

I would like to file a lawsuit against the Board of Education for allowing the whitewashing of my American history on my tax dollars. If states in this country decide to reshape the federal education system to suit them and them alone, then my tax dollars should not be used to support their efforts. If Florida wants to do this, it must fund every aspect of its plan. Remove federal education funding from the state.

Erica Standley, Kansas City, Kan.

The most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. Why is this even partly OK anywhere?

Elsie Mae, Los Angeles

So they banned critical race theory, but somehow this is OK. Florida is so garbage.

Felicia Kendrick, Washington, D.C.

I swear this country is going backward.

Nini B., New York

So, they won’t teach “critical race theory,” but they will teach this instead. I don’t think the slaves developed those skills in slavery. They had those skills and were using them before they were stolen from their land.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright