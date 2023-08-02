NBA superstar LeBron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny is recovering from a cardiac arrest recently experienced during a team basketball practice at the University of Southern California. The incident has ignited a conversation around heart-related issues and young athletes. What are your thoughts?

Stan Smith, Jonesboro, Ga.

Prayer goes out to this young man and every young man and family we don’t hear about. Start to understand that each day is not promised. Anything can happen. Things like this should wake individuals up and see the signs that life can change in the blink of an eye. We are being reminded.

Richard Paul, Washington, D.C.

Prayers up for Bronny! More younger people, especially athletes, are in danger of heart issues lately! Hopefully, they will get to the root of the cause!

Mihre Solomon, Washington, D.C.

Glad he is better! I hope to see him prosper and achieve his dreams!

Karen Ward, Washington, D.C.

I am praying for a full recovery. What is going on with these young men having heart issues? Especially these athletes.

Kevan Pierson, Detroit

Are they going to tell us what caused the cardiac arrest or not? And is USC going to allow him to play next season? Probably not.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright