Police in Alabama continue investigating a brawl on a Montgomery riverfront that ignited after white boaters attacked a Black worker who instructed them to move their boat. Several Black bystanders came to the worker’s aid, resulting in a melee. The viral incident has brought renewed attention to Montgomery’s racial history. What are your thoughts?

Lisa Davis, Washington, D.C.

We are a kind and loving people but don’t start none, because when you do, the revolution will be on the internet for all to see.

Linda McClay, Chicago

Maybe the sight of that water, boats, and white people beating a Black man brought back thoughts of our people’s horrible treatment, and they just snapped! They probably said in their minds never again!

Christina Coleman, Owing Mills, Md.

When Unc threw his cap up in the air, that was the signal for the nephews to get busy. And when bro jumped in the water and smooth swam up, I knew the ancestors were proud. On this day, folk came together to put in work! The folding chair will never be looked at the same again!

R. Griffin, Woodland, N.J.

Bottom line – folks are tired. This has been building up. The solidarity was everything we needed.

Sharie Huggins, Washington, D.C.

The brother that swam had his ancestors underneath the water saying, ‘We’re going to get you there!’ They learned that day!

Compiled by Sarafina Wright